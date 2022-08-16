Dorking earn first ever National League win in thriller at Maidstone

Substitute Ryan Seager came off the bench to claim two late goals and earn Dorking an historic 4-2 Vanarama National League victory at Maidstone.
Seager slotted home a penalty with just seven minutes remaining and, after Stones midfielder Sam Corne was sent off for an off-the-ball incident in the aftermath, sealed his club’s first win in the fifth tier by pouncing on a defensive error in added time.
Maidstone had not lost at home since November and fought hard to preserve that lengthy record by twice equalising to cancel out a double from Wanderers captain James McShane.
Jack Barham claimed the first leveller, finishing on the rebound in the 34th minute, before Christie Pattisson made it 2-2 six minutes into the second period with a header which went in off the left post.
