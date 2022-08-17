Search

17 Aug 2022

Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi free to leave Chelsea on loan

Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi free to leave Chelsea on loan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 8:23 AM

What the papers say

The Evening Standard says Chelsea have given midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi the green light to leave the club in the summer – but only on loan. The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle, while Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton are also eager to offer a temporary switch.

Staying with Chelsea, The Telegraph reports Newcastle also have eyes for Blues pair Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic. Magpies bosses have made formal enquiries about whether either of the duo could be loaned out this month, although Premier League stipulate only one of them could make the move.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly offered Manchester United a path to offload Cristiano Ronaldo. According to The Times, the Spanish club would be willing to exchange the 37-year-old striker for either Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata in a potential swap deal.

The Guardian says the Red Devils are also looking at making a move for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, following speculation their attempt to buy Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot has failed.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cesare Casadei: Sky Sports says Chelsea have agreed a £12.6million deal for the Inter Milan midfielder.

Tanguy Ndombele: The Tottenham midfielder will not be making a move to Napoli, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media