Search

17 Aug 2022

Bergerac on the case for York supporters

Bergerac on the case for York supporters

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 3:23 PM

Bergerac (22-1) battled back gamely to crack the fiendishly difficult Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap at York.

Kevin Ryan’s sprinter had bounced back to form in first-time blinkers last time out at Newmarket but was 5lb higher in the weights in a much deeper race.

Tom Eaves sent him to the far rail from stall two but he looked booked for place honours when King Of Stars headed him entering the final furlong.

However, to the four-year-old’s credit, he stuck to his task and was brave in the finish, sticking his neck out to win by a short head with the same back to Atalis Bay in third.

The same connections won the corresponding race in 2013 with Bogart.

Betfair cut him to 16-1 from 33s for the Ayr Gold Cup.

Ryan said: “Just to get a winner at this meeting is nice, so it’s great to get off to a start like that.

“The horse is ultra-consistent and the blinkers have helped. It helped him and made him concentrate as he was maybe saving a bit for himself. He left everything out there today.

“I jokingly said to Tom that I had walked it last night and the far side was the place to be. There was no point in complicating it and who knows on the first day of the meeting where the place to be is. He’s a fast horse and it worked out well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media