Chaldean too good for Acomb rivals

The famous pink, green and white silks of Juddmonte were seen in the winner’s enclosure on International Stakes day as Andrew Balding’s Chaldean demonstrated his stamina reserves to land the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York.

A beaten favourite on debut, the talented son of Frankel thrived for a step up to seven furlongs to get off the mark on his second start and took the leap into Group Three company in his stride with a professional display on the Knavesmire.

Sent off at 7-2, Ryan Moore allowed his mount to stride on with the pace a sluggish one in the early exchanges and the duo dictated terms from then on, repelling the challenge of Irish raider Indestructible in the closing stages to hit the line strong.

Further Group assignments now surely lie in wait for the game youngster who was cut to 8-1 from 25-1 for the Dewhurst Stakes by Betfair.

Chaldean holds them off to win the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes 💪 An aggressive and determined ride from Ryan Moore#ITVRacing | #EborFestival pic.twitter.com/TZJLdjV7bS — ITV Racing (@itvracing) August 17, 2022

Juddmonte’s racing manager, Barry Mahon, said: “I’m delighted, he’s a lovely horse. Andrew has been very happy with him since he joined him in February. He’s very straightforward and he’s done it well – he was gutsy.

“Ryan feels like he’ll step up to a mile on his next start, which is good, so we’ll get him home and see what’s available and make a plan from there.

“He’s quite a young horse, being a middle of May foal, and I’d imagine he’s quite a bit more developing and growing to do, so we won’t over-race him this year.

“Quite rarely he’s a purchase by Juddmonte. He cost 550,000 guineas and in fairness to the (Abdullah) family, they put down their money for him as foal and he’s repaying them now.

“We’d buy less than 10 horses a year, so it’s a very small percentage of our business. But when we see something that looks nice and can enhance our stable, the family are keen to add to it.”

Asked whether he felt the colt could be a 2000 Guineas contender, he added: “It’s possible. He’s no problem staying a mile and who knows, he could even get a little bit further next year. We’ll see how the rest of the year develops.

“It’s 10 years since Frankel won the Juddmonte International here and he’s leaving his mark with every week that goes by.

“It’s very special and it’s lovely to have one winning by him in the Juddmonte colours.”

Trainer Michael O’Callaghan said of runner-up Indestructible: “It’s bitter sweet. I’m delighted he ran well and to the level we thought he was capable of. He’s still a raw horse and he’s going to improve plenty.

“It was a messy race and Rossa (Ryan) said he was still very green. What I can take hope from is that when he hit the front, Rossa said he just pricked his ears. He felt he was on the best horse in the race and immaturity has got him beat. He thinks he’s one of the best colts he’s got to look forward to (as Amo Racing’s retained jockey).

“He won well the last day and didn’t learn a lot, but pricking his ears is a sign of a horse who will keep on improving.”

Ed Bethell was delighted with third-placed Oviedo.

He said: “He’s run a tremendous race. It was a bit of a mess as they went no pace and then he got trapped behind the one horse we didn’t want to be behind, but that’s life.

“He quickened twice, which I liked. Had we had a smoother run, we would have been closer. Do I think we would have won? I don’t know, that’s horseracing.

“He looks like he’ll get a mile, he’s well entered and I’m quite glad he’s justified it. He’s in the Goffs Million over a stiff seven at the Curragh and the Champagne at Doncaster and he’s worth his place in them.”