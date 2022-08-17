Search

17 Aug 2022

Marc Cucurella vows to never cut hair and has ‘no problem’ with Cristian Romero

Marc Cucurella has vowed never to cut his hair in the wake of his long locks being pulled by Cristian Romero in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

Blues wing-back Cucurella enjoyed a fine London derby, laying on Kalidou Koulibaly’s opener at a rocking Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old was later pulled to the ground by his hair by Romero in one of the game’s many flashpoints, with the officials opting against any punishment.

Harry Kane nodded in from the resulting corner for a stoppage-time leveller to deny Chelsea victory and spark ugly touchline clashes between the rival benches.

Chelsea’s £60million recruit Cucurella insisted he has no issue with Romero – and that he has no plans to cut his trademark curls.

Asked if he will cut his hair as a result of the incident, Cucurella replied: “No, no, never: this is my style.

“For me it was no problem. Before the game I spoke with him and it is a fight on the pitch.

“I have no problem with him and it is only an action in the game.

“Maybe it was an important action as it maybe changed the final result.

“But I think we will have another opportunity in a few months (against Tottenham) and this is our opportunity.”

Referee Anthony Taylor rejected any chance to hand Chelsea a free-kick for Romero’s challenge on Cucurella, while VAR checked the incident but ruled out a red card.

Asked if he was surprised no foul was awarded, Cucurella replied: “For me, yes, because it was clear.

“In the game, out on the pitch, I didn’t see any replay but I think with the video it is very clear.

“This is maybe one error to the referee or the VAR. But sometimes the referee makes good decisions, sometimes not good decisions. This is not my problem.

“The players are focused on the game and maybe we have to work hard to not concede this goal in the last minute in the next games.”

