Search

18 Aug 2022

Reading condemn Blackburn to first defeat of the season

Reading condemn Blackburn to first defeat of the season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 11:04 PM

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading.

It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute.

Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone again in the 61st minute when Junior Hoilett drove home from the acutest of angles.

And 12 minutes from time, Reading substitute Lucas Joao secured a surprise victory with a smart turn and finish, condemning Rovers to their first defeat of the season.

Blackburn had won all their opening four matches in the league and Carabao Cup, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding only one.

Reading had lost three of their four outings, including a 4-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday.

Manager Paul Ince also had to contend with persistent injury problems, with seven senior players missing.

Rovers began sluggishly but forged the first chance of the game, when Ben Brereton Diaz found space on the edge of the home area, only to drag his shot well wide.

It came as a relief to Reading, who had conceded a goal in the opening 10 minutes of each of their four fixtures.

Four minutes after that mark had passed, Reading went ahead.

Tom Ince slung over a corner from the right and centre-back McIntyre timed his run to perfection to nod powerfully past goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Blackburn appeared stunned and, as Reading upped the first-half pressure, could have fallen further behind.

An on-target effort from Tyrese Fornah was blocked on the goalline by Daniel Ayala – and a Tom Holmes header was also hacked off the line by Harry Pickering.

Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson was clearly unhappy with his side, bringing on three substitutes – Bradley Dack, Ryan Hedges and Sam Gallagher – after the interval.

It produced an improved display, with the visitors seemingly unfortunate not to win a penalty when Ashley Phillips was brought down by Shane Long.

But referee Keith Stroud decided that it was no foul by Long and no spot-kick.

Reading responded quickly and extended their lead just past the hour, when Hoilett cut in from the right flank.

The tight angle seemed against the Canada winger but he unleashed a superb drive that flew in past Kaminski via the underside of the crossbar.

Rovers had little reply and Joao effectively settled the issue in the 78th minute, capitalising on excellent build-up skills from Fornah with a clever low shot.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media