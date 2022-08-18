Search

18 Aug 2022

Football rumours: Manchester United circling loan deal for Christian Pulisic

18 Aug 2022 8:21 AM

Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Chelsea about the possibility of signing forward Christian Pulisic on loan. The Times says the Red Devils are seeking a season-long move to help boost their attacking potency, while the United States international is believed to be open to any move which gives him more playing time.

Staying at Old Trafford, The Telegraph reports club bosses are also considering signing Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier. However, any move is likely to be dependent on whether they are able to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace.

Everton are apparently weighing an approach for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz. According to the Daily Express, the 23-year-old is being considered as a replacement for injured England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Daily Mail reports Willian could make a return to the Premier League, with the 34-year-old set to open talks with Fulham.

Houssem Aouar: French outlet L’Equipe says Nottingham Forest are yet to reach a financial agreement with the Lyon midfielder.

Naby Keita: Sky Sports Germany reports RB Leipzig have expressed interest in the Liverpool midfielder.

