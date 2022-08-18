Marc Roberts sidelined as Birmingham host Wigan

Marc Roberts will miss Birmingham’s Championship clash with Wigan due to a thigh injury.
The centre-back missed the midweek 1-1 draw with Watford, having sustained the issue in the 1-0 loss at Cardiff.
Josh Williams will be primed to continue in central defence for John Eustace’s side.
Gary Gardner and Krystian Bielik are still working their way back to fitness.
Goalkeeper Ben Amos is likely to miss out for Wigan after aggravating an existing Achilles injury.
Jamie Jones replaced Amos during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City and is expected to continue between the sticks.
Defender Curtis Tilt faces a late fitness check due to hamstring and groin issues.
Jack Whatmough featured against the Robins and could retain his place in the starting XI should Tilt miss out.
