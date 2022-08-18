Earl Of Tyrone heads Ebor contenders

Ante-post favourite Earl Of Tyrone heads a maximum field of 22 for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor at York.

Paddy Twomey’s charge has been a popular pick for the £500,000 feature after winning his last three starts, including a Listed victory over subsequent Irish St Leger Trial winner Raise You last time out at Limerick.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Okita Soushi, William Haggas’ pair of Gaassee and Candleford, plus Ever Present from Jessica Harrington’s yard are other leading hopes to stand their ground, with Get Shirty and Enemy heading the handicap.

Wednesday’s Knavesmire winner Alfred Boucher also makes the cut with his 4lb penalty.

The Group Two Sky Bet City Of York Stakes boasts an impressive £400,000 prize fund and has attracted 10 contenders, headed by Lennox Stakes winner Sandrine for Andrew Balding.

Kinross finished second for trainer Ralph Beckett at Goodwood and he reopposes along with third home Pogo and fifth-placed Sacred.

Tim Easterby’s Art Power, a Group Three winning sprinter, makes his seasonal bow over seven furlongs with Rohaan, Brad The Brief and last week’s Hungerford Stakes winner Jumby also lining up.

Newmarket Listed winner Mighty Ulysses shoots for Group Three gold in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.

His seven rivals include Alflaila, who finished second at Headquarters for Owen Burrows, Finest Sound and Cadillac.

Charlie Appleby’s Wild Crusade heads the weights for the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap, while Stewards’ Cup winner Commanche Falls tops a maximum of 20 runners for the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap.