James Tate and Royal Aclaim bidding for Nunthorpe ‘home’ win

James Tate’s Royal Aclaim will look to turn great potential into a great performance in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.

The filly is relatively inexperienced but unbeaten in three runs after taking a highly-competitive novice in May last year before meeting with a setback that would sideline her for 382 days.

Her comeback was an easy Bath success in June, after which she stepped up to Listed level for the City Walls Stakes on the Knavesmire and duly won again, a two-length success that seemed effortless.

The Nunthorpe was immediately identified as the next step by Tate, for whom the race would be a first Group One at a track he regards as his local as he was raised in nearby Tadcaster.

“We’ve come close before, but it would be awesome to finally get a Group One winner at what I consider to be my home track,” he said.

“I’m rarely lost for words, but I think I could be if it could all come off.

“Sheikh Juma (Dalmook al Maktoum, owner) has had horses with me for 10 years, we’ve had a Listed winner, but this would be his first Group One as well, if it were to come off, so that would be great.”

At York horses are led across the track from the stables to the pre-parade ring, an experience that can set them alight and one that Tate is pleased his filly has already encountered.

James Tate looking thrilled to bits with Royal Aclaim after her super win in the Listed City Walls Stakes

He said: “I feel a lot better from that point of view that she’s had a big occasion already.

“York is a very quick five furlongs and it probably did show that sort of track suits her. That did add a couple of ticks in the boxes for the race and definitely swayed myself and Sheikh Juma not to go to Goodwood and come straight here.

“She went into that Listed race the lowest rated by some margin but she won it with ease. She isn’t going into the Nunthorpe the highest rated in the race, but it’s all about her potential.

“If she can find another couple of lengths on that performance, she’d go from 108 to 114 which would a standard fillies’ rating to win the race. I think punters have put their money where their mouth is already.”

Another contender brimming with potential is Richard Fahey’s The Platinum Queen, the only juvenile in the field and therefore entitled to carry a featherweight of only 8st 2lb.

The filly is also a York winner already having taken a novice at the track by a considerable margin, after which she caught the eye again with a four-length rout in a conditions race at Goodwood.

Supplemented by owners Middleham Park Racing as a result, the two-year-old will be ridden by Hollie Doyle and bids to become the first youngster to win the race since Kingsgate Native in 2007.

“She’s in great form, she won great in her Listed race and she’s won three out of four, so she knows how to win,” Fahey said.

“It’s extremely game of the owners, I hope they get a run for their money – I’m sure they will.

“She’s improved with racing, which we thought she would. She just wants to go faster all the time, so we’re trying to channel that but she’s in great nick.

“I’d have liked Oisin (Orr) to ride but at 8st he wasn’t able to, I’m very happy to have Hollie on board – I’ve no worries at all.”

Friday's declarations are in, and we will be represented by both THE PLATINUM QUEEN and CLARENDON HOUSE in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes! To have two runners in a race of this quality is simply brilliant, and we wish both sets of owners the very best of luck!

Mick Appleby’s Raasel has been a revelation this season, progressing from handicaps to Group level and missing out on the Group Two King George at Goodwood by the finest of margins last month.

He steps up again at York and connections feel he has warranted a place amongst Group One horses.

“He’s goes in great form,” said Chris Dixon of owners The Horse Watchers.

“The lad who rode him in his last piece of work said he felt the best he’s ever felt.

“We don’t go there expecting to win, but we go there knowing we are worth our place, so we’ll see where that takes us.”

Denying Raasel at Goodwood was Charlie Hills’ Khaadem, who will also line up on the Knavesmire along with Charlie Appleby’s Lazuli, Robert Cowell’s Clarendon House and Nigel Tinkler’s Acklam Express – fourth, sixth and seventh in the King George respectively.

John Quinn’s Highfield Princess arrives in Group One-winning form having taken the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time out, though that was over six and a half furlongs as opposed to the five of the Nunthorpe.

Another horse stepping back in trip is Simon and Ed Crisford’s Flotus, a winner of the Group Three Summer Stakes over six furlongs on the Knavesmire in early July.

Tim Easterby’s Winter Power was an impressive one-and-a-quarter-length winner 12 months ago but has not shown the same form since, though Easterby maintains the filly will come to hand at the height of summer.

Second last year was Kevin Ryan’s Emaraaty Ana, who takes her chance again, with the third-placed horse also present in Roger Varian’s Dragon Symbol, back on song last time out when a winner at Hamilton.

Hugo Palmer’s Phoenix Stakes winner Ebro River holds an entry alongside Aidan O’Brien’s New York City, with the outsider of the field being Julie Camacho’s Ainsdale.