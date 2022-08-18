Royal Scotsman ready to play his part in high-class Gimcrack

Oliver Cole feels Royal Scotsman is better than ever as he bids to follow up Glorious Goodwood success with victory in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York on Friday.

Third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, the Gleneagles colt proved that effort was no fluke when justifying odds-on favouritism in the Richmond Stakes three weeks ago.

Connections had the option of stepping up to Group One level for the Prix Morny at Deauville this weekend, but he instead heads for the Knavesmire with a Group Two penalty, meaning he must concede 3lb to each of his rivals.

Cole, who trains Royal Scotsman in partnership with his father Paul, said: “He’s in very good form and we think he’s improved since Goodwood. Physically we think he looks bigger.

“We just thought travel-wise it was easier to go to York than Deauville and we’re thinking about the future with him. Hopefully he’ll go there and run a big race.

“He handled quick ground in the Richmond and I think there was bit of cut in the ground the day he won his maiden there, so I think he’s pretty versatile.”

Karl Burke is double-handed, with dual winner Marshman joined by stablemate Cold Case.

Impressive on his racecourse debut at Ayr, Marshman was due to take on Royal Scotsman in the Richmond before a late setback scuppered his participation.

The son of Harry Angel instead lined up under a penalty in a novice event at Thirsk last week and streaked eight and a half lengths clear, earning him this step up in class.

“We always thought Marshman was a nice horse, but he showed us a bit more than what he had been doing at home when he got left in the stalls first time out and still absolutely bolted up,” said Burke.

“Cliff (Lee, jockey) couldn’t pull him up that day, so to me that showed that he was smart and we were always going to go for a black-type race after that.

“The Richmond might not have worked out for us anyway, but he was lame on the morning of the race and I was keen to get another run into him then before we went for a black type race.

“He took us a little bit by surprise with how he did it at Thirsk. We weren’t surprised that he won, but it was a very good performance on the clock and obviously visually it was very good as well.”

Cold Case won over this course and distance in June, a win that is sandwiched by runner-up finishes at Carlisle and Chester.

Burke added: “I could have done with a little bit more rain for Cold Case, but I know Sheikh Mohammed Obaid (owner) is keen to let him take his chance and the horse is in great form.”

Richard Fahey has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds Clearpoint, who is another to belatedly test the water at Pattern class after missing an intended outing at the Royal meeting.

Before that he made a successful introduction and he has since doubled up Newcastle.

Fahey said: “It’s a good Gimcrack this year, it’s probably the best Gimcrack I’ve seen for years.

“I do like the horse though and we’ll find out on Friday where we are with him.

“We’ve been very pleased with him at home, all the horses are going well and that’s all we can ask.

“It’s just a question of whether or not they are good enough now.”

Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with Ascot and Newmarket scorer Noble Style who was forced to bypass Royal Ascot with a setback.

“He looked very smart when winning his maiden at Ascot, but I was not entirely happy with him coming into the Royal meeting so we missed his intended target there,” Appleby told Godolphin’s website.

“I’m a believer that sometimes missing those type of races in the summer can benefit them in the second half of the season. He had his break, then he came back under a penalty in a Newmarket novice. We got the job done but, most importantly, we could see improvement for that run.

“His work has been good. He’s definitely come on for that experience. The Gimcrack is the right race for him now, but in time, I think he will benefit for stepping up in trip,”

Andrew Balding’s Chateau, the Ismail Mohammed-trained Never Just A Dream and Catch The Paddy from Kevin Ryan’s yard also feature in a top-notch renewal.