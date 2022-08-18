Alvaro Fernandez will miss out again when Preston play Watford

Preston will be without defender Alvaro Fernandez once again when they host Watford in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Manchester United loanee has missed the last two games with an ankle issue and North End boss Ryan Lowe revealed Fernandez has suffered a setback in his recovery.

It is hoped he will be back in contention for either the Carabao Cup trip to Wolves next Tuesday or the league match at Cardiff four days later.

The Lilywhites have also had Sean Maguire, who is set to return to full training next week, and Bambo Diaby sidelined.

Tom Cleverley is still out for Watford, but Ismaila Sarr could return.

The pair were absent for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Birmingham due to injury, and midfielder Cleverley (calf) is expected to be unavailable for “a couple of weeks”, boss Rob Edwards has said.

Winger Sarr sat the game out with a hamstring issue but has trained since.

Imran Louza, Samuel Kalu and Tom Dele-Bashiru continue with their respective recoveries.