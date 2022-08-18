Scott Twine, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Kevin Long doubts for Burnley

Scott Twine, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Kevin Long are all making good progress in their recoveries from injury ahead of Burnley’s clash with Blackpool.

Gudmundsson appears to be the closest to a return but Saturday’s game could still come too soon for all three.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was hoping to have completed the signing of Macedonian winger Darko Churlinov before the weekend following visa issues.

Midfielder Ashley Westwood (ankle) remains sidelined.

Blackpool will be without Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini.

Arsenal loanee Patino was substituted at half-time during Tuesday’s win over QPR after falling awkwardly and injuring his ankle but it is hoped the problem is not too serious.

Fellow midfielder Fiorini had to go off in the second half with a hamstring problem and also faces a spell on the sidelines.

The Seasiders will also check on experienced striker Gary Madine (calf), who has missed the last two matches.