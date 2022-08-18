Search

18 Aug 2022

Connor Wickham set for first Forest Green start against Plymouth

18 Aug 2022

Connor Wickham could make his full debut when Forest Green host Plymouth in Sky Bet League One.

The former England Under-21 striker marked his maiden Rovers appearance by coming off the bench to claim the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln last time out.

Sheffield United loanee Harry Boyes (foot) and Udoka Godwin-Malife (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Forward Jamille Matt is pushing for a start against one of his former clubs, while midfielders Sean Robertson and David Davis are other options should head coach Ian Burchnall opt for changes.

Plymouth defender Nigel Lonwijk is expected to make his first League One start in place of the suspended James Wilson.

Wilson serves a one-match ban following his red card in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Charlton, handing an opportunity to Wolves loanee Lonwijk.

Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher has no further fresh selection concerns.

Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Panutche Camara are still out injured.

