18 Aug 2022

Lightly-raced Haskoy making giant strides

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 6:13 PM

Haskoy brought home a Juddmonte one-two British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes at York, as Ralph Beckett’s filly flew home up the far rail in the hands of Ryan Moore to deny Harry and Roger Charlton’s Time Lock.

It was the winner’s stablemate Luna Dorada that set the early pace and Rob Hornby tried to take the sting out of the field when kicking for home as the runners entered the straight.

Luna Dorada’s challenge was soon over and it was the William Buick-ridden Time Lock who was looming up ominously looking like the winner.

The Frankel filly was soon clear of the third Judith and charging for home, but with all eyes on the centre of the track, it was Moore and Haskoy, who having sat and waited in rear in the early stages, that were finishing with a rattle away from the action on the far side to shade the verdict at 13-2.

Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s racing manager, said: “That was magic and they are two good fillies.

“The winner has always been good, but she had a bad injury last year. Ralph has liked her since he got her but we didn’t think she’d know enough today.

“Ryan said the penny only dropped in the final furlong and William (Buick) said his filly didn’t see the other one as she had more to give.

“Neither of them would be troubled by going further, but they’ve no fancy entries.”

Beckett said of the winner: “I’m not sure I’ve ever had one win a black type race just 20 days after making its debut. I’m sure I might have as I’ve trained enough of this type, but I can’t think of one.

“I thought she was very professional and we might have a look at the Park Hill at Doncaster now.”

