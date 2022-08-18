Timothee Dieng could be sidelined as Exeter host Cheltenham

Exeter could be without Timothee Dieng for the League One visit of Cheltenham this weekend.

The midfielder took a knock in Tuesday’s victory over Wycombe and missed training on Thursday.

The Grecians will definitely be missing forward Jevani Brown, who is on international duty with Jamaica and will sit out two league matches as well as the second-round Carabao Cup clash with Gillingham.

Exeter defeated Cheltenham 7-0 in the first round of that competition but will expect to face a very different line-up in the league.

Cheltenham could again name the same side after getting on the board with a point against Fleetwood.

The Robins lost their first four matches of the season but managed a goalless draw in Lancashire on Tuesday.

The big concern is up front, with Wade Elliott’s side having now gone four matches without scoring, and on-loan Stoke forward Christian Norton is among those pushing for a chance.

Elliott reported bumps and bruises from Tuesday night but no serious issues.