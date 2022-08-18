Search

18 Aug 2022

Peterborough midfielder Joel Randall a doubt for Lincoln clash

Peterborough are waiting for the results of a scan on Joel Randall but the midfielder is likely to miss the visit of Lincoln.

The 22-year-old fell awkwardly in training and injured his shoulder and collarbone which ruled him out of the midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday and he is not expected to return at the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Kwame Poku could make his first appearance of the season after a calf problem but is more likely to return next week.

Defender Manu Fernandez trained this week and is close to being in contention but the club continue to take their time with on-loan Hull goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright’s thigh problem.

Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth will miss out again with a rib injury.

The 21-year-old missed the midweek win over Oxford after a scan showed a problem so Jordan Wright is set to deputise again.

Forward Ben House is expected to be fit despite sustaining a gash on his ankle at the Kassam Stadium.

Defender Adam Jackson has missed the last two matches with a dead leg but could return.

