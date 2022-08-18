Shrews likely to lose Carlos Mendes Gomes for Derby clash

Carlos Mendes Gomes is set to be absent for Fleetwood’s Sky Bet League One fixture at home to Derby.

The winger, on loan from Luton, faces a spell on the sidelines after being forced off with a tight hamstring in the first half of his debut in the midweek draw with Cheltenham.

Joe Garner could make his first league start of the season in place of Spaniard Mendes Gomes after coming on to replace him against the Robins.

Paddy Lane remains suspended following his red card in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

Derby interim boss Liam Rosenior could make changes at Highbury Stadium following a frustrating midweek draw at Shrewsbury.

Midfielder Louie Sibley once again impressed off the bench, while forwards David McGoldrick and Lewis Dobbin are also pushing for starts.

The Rams will definitely be without captain Curtis Davies, who has missed the past two league matches and is set be sidelined for the next month after suffering a thigh problem.

Summer signing James Chester trained on Thursday but may have to wait for his County debut.