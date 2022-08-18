Search

18 Aug 2022

QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham

QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 7:23 PM

QPR could welcome back Taylor Richards and Chris Willock for the visit of Rotherham.

Richards has not featured since the opening day of the season with an injury while Willock has only played one of Rangers’ first four games.

But both men are fit and should feature against the Millers.

Michael Beale’s side have taken four points from their opening four games of the season, but lost last time out to Blackpool.

Rotherham will include Tom Eaves in their travelling squad.

The striker has yet to feature for his new club after picking up a calf injury in pre-season training but has returned to the fold this week.

Peter Kioso has been ruled out until mid-October with a groin injury and boss Paul Warne is close to bringing in a loan replacement for the wing-back.

Hakeem Odoffin is also out with a leg injury but there are no new issues from Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Preston.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media