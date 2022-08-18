Search

18 Aug 2022

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: We have a chance when we go back to Tynecastle

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: We have a chance when we go back to Tynecastle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 11:19 PM

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hailed his players for coming through a rocky period in Switzerland and setting up a chance to reach the Europa League.

Lawrence Shankland gave Hearts the lead from the penalty spot midway through the first half of their Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich but the hosts were ahead inside 12 minutes.

Hearts survived some scares to take a 2-1 deficit back to Edinburgh and Neilson believes their fans can roar them to victory at Tynecastle next week.

“I thought the players were outstanding,” he told Hearts TV. “We started the game well and got the goal, and then lost two goals in quick succession which rocked us a wee bit. But I thought the players responded really well.

“To come here against the Swiss champions, with a lot of international players, a very, very good team, and we held our own, created chances. Yes, at times we rode our luck, but that’s part of football.

“I was really pleased with the players but now we have a chance when we go back to Tynecastle next Thursday, 20,000 fans screaming their head off. It’s going to be an entertaining night.

“The fans were outstanding from the minute they arrived, were here hours before the game and were singing right the way through, and the subs were doing their running and the guys were still cheering them.

“I’m sure they will have a magnificent night and hopefully next week back at Tynecastle we can give them something to really cheer about.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media