19 Aug 2022

Heather Knight ruled out of India series and WBBL after hip surgery

19 Aug 2022 11:05 AM

Heather Knight will miss England’s white-ball series with India next month and the Big Bash League this winter following surgery on her hip.

The England captain sustained the problem in July and it ruled her out of the home Commonwealth Games, where women’s cricket was played for the first time in the multi-sport competition in the Twenty20 format.

Nat Sciver deputised for Knight but saw England fall short of a medal in Birmingham after they lost to India in the semi-finals and went down to New Zealand in the third/fourth-match play-off.

Knight had attempted to let the issue settle down without requiring surgery but confirmed on Friday she had made the decision to fix the injury once and for all.

“I’ve had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon,” the 31-year-old said on Instagram.

“Unfortunately it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I’m aiming to be back by the end of the year. Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab.”

It was during the T20 opener with South Africa last month that Knight injured her hip and subsequently missed the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred, where she was due to captain London Spirit.

England play two white-ball series with India in September, three T20s before three 50-over internationals to bring their home summer to an end.

Knight would have been set to represent Hobart Hurricanes in October’s Big Bash League but will now embark on her recovery.

Local News

