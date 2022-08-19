Search

19 Aug 2022

Ludwig Francillette an injury worry for Crawley ahead of AFC Wimbledon visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 1:36 PM

Ludwig Francillette could remain on the sidelines for Crawley when they face AFC Wimbledon.

The defender was forced off against Harrogate after picking up a knock and did not feature against Northampton in midweek.

Fellow defender Dion Conroy may also be absent after missing out against the Cobblers and manager Kevin Betsy admitted he is waiting to see which players may be available to play against the Dons.

The Reds are still looking for their first win of the league this season.

Kyle Hudlin will be unavailable for visitors Wimbledon.

The forward is struggling with a groin injury and has gone back to parent club Huddersfield for treatment.

Midfielder Alex Woodyard will also miss out but is edging closer to a return and is back on grass doing rehab sessions.

Ayoub Assal should feature despite requiring stitches in his head after suffering a knock in the midweek defeat to Mansfield.

Local News

