Search

19 Aug 2022

Anthony Martial boost for Manchester United before Liverpool clash

Anthony Martial boost for Manchester United before Liverpool clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 2:59 PM

Anthony Martial has returned to training ahead of Manchester United’s crunch clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.

The 26-year-old impressed during the Red Devils’ pre-season tour but missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

United boss Erik ten Hag says Martial is back in training, but Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri are absent.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino returns after missing Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace as a precaution.

The Brazil international is likely to go straight into the side to replace the suspended Darwin Nunez, who begins a three-match ban for his red card against the Eagles.

Defenders Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay, midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, forward Diogo Jota and back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher are all still out injured.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Varane, Bailly, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Garner, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Fernandes, Chong, Garnacho, Diallo, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo, Martial.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media