19 Aug 2022

Celtic boss confirms Alexandro Bernabei is available to face Hearts after arrest

19 Aug 2022 4:21 PM

Alexandro Bernabei is available for Celtic when they play Hearts on Sunday following his arrest over an alleged road traffic offence.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged in Glasgow on Monday and will appear in court at a later date.

The Argentinian moved to Celtic from Lanus in his homeland in June and has yet to make his Hoops debut.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “There was an incident earlier in the week and now there are processes taking place both externally and internally, and when they come to a conclusion, we will take the appropriate measures.

“He is training and he is available.”

Postecoglou was this week linked with another signing amid reports Celtic have targeted Rubin Kazan’s Montenegro international winger Sead Haksabanovic, who is looking for a route out of Russia.

“We have been linked with a player every time I have done one of these,” the former Australia boss said in response to a question about the 23-year-old. “When and if we announce it, we will announce it.

“As I said all along, we are agile and are looking for the right person to come in. If that right person is available and we can do a deal, we will do a deal, but nothing has really changed on that front.”

The arrival of a new winger would likely hasten the temporary departure of Mikey Johnston, who has only managed three appearances in 2022 following a series of injuries.

Postecoglou is looking to get Johnston some game time to revive his career.

The likes of James McCarthy, Christopher Jullien and Albian Ajeti all look surplus to requirements and Postecoglou is keen to make sure people have the chance to play.

“Without talking about specific players, because ultimately they are all individual cases, it’s about trying to find opportunities for these guys to play, if they are not going to get opportunities here,” he said.

“With some of it, it’s got to be driven by themselves as well, if they want to find somewhere to get more opportunities, we will certainly help in that regard. There are still 10 days or so open in the transfer window.

“Particularly around Mikey, I am really keen to get him some game time. I still think Mikey is an outstanding talent, he just hasn’t been able to get a good run of games.

“If we can find the right environment for him where he can, I think he can start realising the potential we all know he has.

“But he is training well. They are all training, everyone is part of the training group. If opportunities arise over the next 10 days for players we will definitely look at it.”

