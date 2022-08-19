Noble Style powers home to deny Marshman in the Gimcrack

Noble Style kept his unbeaten record intact when coming from last to first to land the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York.

Made ante-post favourite for the Coventry Stakes having downed Walbank at Ascot on debut, the Charlie Appleby-trained son of Kingman has made up for missing that Royal Ascot engagement by impressing at Newmarket and showing his class in this first taste of Group action on the Knavesmire.

Held up in rear and shadowing Richmond Stakes winner Royal Scotsman in the early stages, William Buick was willing to bide his time as eventual runner-up Marshman disputed matters with his Karl Burke stablemate Cold Case on the front end.

Noble Style maintains stays unbeaten, winning the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes How good was that performance?#ITVRacing | #EborFestival pic.twitter.com/O6qUigSIJf — ITV Racing (@itvracing) August 19, 2022

Clifford Lee made his move for home first and the 9-4 favourite looked set to justify his lofty reputation.

But Buick soon got Noble Style (3-1) motoring and it was the 525,000 guineas buy who was doing his best work late and flew home to land the spoils, with the front pair pulling well clear of the third Cold Case.

Appleby said: “After his Ascot win all roads were leaning towards Royal Ascot, but two weeks out we just weren’t happy with him. There was no issue there, but he just wasn’t the same horse as he was prior to his maiden success.

“I’m very lucky to be able to make the call and give this horse the time that was needed, then we took him to Newmarket and he won there, after which some people might have thought he’d regressed.

“We were very happy with how the horse came out of it – physically you could see how much improvement was there – and he galloped earlier in the week and looked as good as we’ve ever seen him.

“We came in here with confidence, but there was plenty of strength in depth in the race today, he had to go and do it and he did it well. The nice thing about him is he goes through the line well.

“He will step up to seven furlongs at some stage, but as we all know the next couple of weeks is an important time for the two-year-olds. They start to sort themselves out and find their feet and there’s important races coming up soon.

“I suppose the National Stakes can be put into the melting pot, but there’s a couple more horses to come out and whether this horse might be able to do it again over six in the Middle Park and we step up at a later stage, or whether we step up to seven on his next start – it’s a healthy discussion to have.”

Bookmakers took a positive view of his Classic chance in the 2000 Guineas, with Betfair going 7-1 from 16-1, and Coral 10-1 from 16s.

Appleby added: “I see no reason why he won’t stay a mile (in the Guineas). He’s got a pedigree that suggests that he’ll get it for sure and he does it all very nicely.”

Noble Style still unbeaten and thoroughly impressive in the Gimcrack @yorkracecourse pic.twitter.com/eYIdzbRLNc — Ashley Iveson (@AshIveson) August 19, 2022

Burke said of his runners: “They are two lovely colts and we have a lot to look forward to with them.

“Who knows, maybe running just seven days after Thirsk made the difference for Marshman as he had a real good blow. Although he won very easily he had a race. I think there’s more to come from him, maybe ridden a bit differently. Cliff said he was still pretty green when he was on his own. All credit to the winner, he looks a very good horse.

“I said all along I thought Cold Case was very good. He was my favourite through the winter and I think he’s got a big future. Possibly he might go to the Mill Reef next.

“I’m not sure where Marshman will go, I’ll have a sit down with Nick (Bradley, owner) and discuss it. We’ve got some nice two-year-olds.

“Maybe I left the Gimcrack at Thirsk, who knows, but he’ll win a big one soon.”