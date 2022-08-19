Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper both fitness doubts for Leeds

Leeds pair Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper both face late fitness tests before Sunday’s home game against Chelsea.
Bamford was forced out of last week’s 2-2 draw at Southampton due to a groin strain, while an Achilles problem has delayed skipper Cooper’s start to the season.
Striker Joe Gelhardt is back in contention after missing out last week because of a dead leg, but Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo (both knee) are still one or two weeks away from a return to action.
N’Golo Kante will miss out for Chelsea due to hamstring trouble that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.
Mateo Kovacic is also out of action with a knee problem, while Armando Broja has been ruled out due to a knock.
Christian Pulisic is carrying an Achilles complaint but Chelsea hope he will be fit enough to feature.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Kristensen, Roca, Harrison, Adams, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Forshaw, Gelhardt, James, Sinisterra, Klich, Klaesson, Summerville, Gray, Hjelde, Drameh, Hjelde, Gyabi, Greenwood.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech.
