Charlie Owens pushing for place in Colchester side to face Leyton Orient

Colchester could bring Charlie Owens back into the squad for the visit of Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The 24-year-old midfielder did not feature in the 1-0 win over Bradford on Tuesday but could return to the fold after boss Wayne Brown revealed plans to build up his fitness.

Tom Eastman scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in midweek and will most likely start again.

The U’s will be looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season, with their only victory prior to Tuesday having come in the Carabao Cup.

Saturday’s game may come too soon for Orient striker Aaron Drinan.

The 24-year-old has yet to appear this season as he works his way back to fitness following an injury, but he could be available in the coming weeks.

Paul Smyth is likely to get the nod after he grabbed his first goal of the season last time out.

Midfielder Idris El Mizouni will be looking to continue his impressive start to the season following his loan move from Ipswich.