Search

19 Aug 2022

Alex Cochrane and Hearts positive despite Europa League first-leg defeat

Alex Cochrane and Hearts positive despite Europa League first-leg defeat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 6:36 PM

Alex Cochrane feels Hearts have given themselves “a right chance” of reaching the Europa League group stage.

The Jambos went down to a 2-1 defeat against FC Zurich in a tightly-contested play-off first leg in Switzerland on Thursday, leaving the tie delicately poised ahead of the Tynecastle return next week.

Defender Cochrane believes a raucous home support can help Hearts overcome the one-goal deficit and book their place in the tournament proper.

“The tie’s still alive going to ‘Tynie’ next week,” he told Hearts TV. “It’s a massive game for us and with a packed Tynecastle we feel like we’ve got a right chance.

“We’re positive and looking forward to next week.”

The Jambos went ahead in St Gallen midway through the first half through a Lawrence Shankland penalty before being swiftly pegged back by the Swiss champions.

Despite trailing at the halfway stage of the tie, Cochrane was content with the outcome of the first leg as it ensures Hearts – who visit Celtic in the cinch Premiership this Sunday – still have a realistic opportunity of making it to the group stage.

“It was nice to get a lead early doors, then we lost the two goals but we stayed in the game and didn’t concede any more,” he said.

“It’s a good result to take to next week. It will be a great occasion for us and the fans.”

Cochrane was impressed by the backing Hearts received from the 800 supporters who travelled to Switzerland.

“It was brilliant,” he said. “Seeing them from the warm-up and seeing them make the noise, it was fantastic. Thank you to them all for coming.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media