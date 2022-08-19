Search

20 Aug 2022

Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine

Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 12:04 AM

Norwich manager Dean Smith paid tribute to in-form striker Josh Sargent after his double secured a 2-0 win over Millwall at Carrow Road.

The 22-year-old American, who also struck against Huddersfield in midweek, settled a keenly-contested Championship clash with two well-taken goals after the break as the Canaries moved up to fifth in the table.

“I am really pleased for Josh because he came here as a centre-forward and hasn’t had too many chances to show what he can do in that position,” Smith said.

“But an injury to Teemu (Pukki) has given him his chance and he has certainly taken it with both hands.

“We have always had belief in Josh, and what he can do for the team, and now I have got to look at getting both him and Teemu in the side and scoring goals.”

After failing to hit top gear in the first half, Norwich were quick out of the blocks after the interval and went ahead in the 50th minute.

Sargent, clearly high on confidence after opening the scoring in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Terriers, repeated the trick against the Lions, slamming the ball low and hard past Bartosz Bialkowski after playing a neat one-two with Danel Sinani just inside the area.

The Canaries doubled their advantage after 75 minutes with another clinical goal.

This time Sargent was put in by Kieran Dowell after a big clearance had caught Millwall short at the back and he steered the ball wide of the keeper and just inside the far post in a manner Finnish talisman Pukki, who later came on off the bench, would surely have been proud of.

Millwall might have reduced the arrears late on, with Benik Afobe and new boy Andreas Voglsammer both going close, but were a well beaten side in the end.

Smith added: “I am really pleased with the way we played tonight, although credit to Millwall they made it difficult for us, especially in the first half.

“It was another good performance – to be fair we played just as well against Wigan (1-1) and Hull (1-2) but didn’t take our chances. Tonight we did and you could see how much the fans enjoyed it, it raised the roof at Carrow Road which was good to see.

“Now the challenge is to create even more chances because we have got the players here to do just that.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett admitted his side had been beaten by a good team, but felt hard done by at the end.

“In my opinion there was a clear foul in the lead up to the second goal – I don’t want to take anything away from Norwich, who played well and might have gone on to win anyway, but Sargent clearly jumped on Danny McNamara, missing the ball and forcing him to the ground,” he said.

“The officials need to get the key decisions right – they are allowing more contact this season but a foul is still a foul.

“Overall I thought it was a good performance from the lads, especially in the first half when we showed good effort, energy and diligence.

“We switched off for the first goal, which I was disappointed about, but the second one was very frustrating from our point of view.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media