Soulcombe storms to Melrose victory

Soulcombe turned the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York into a procession under Hollie Doyle.

Slowly away, as he usually is, the William Haggas-trained three-year-old only made his handicap debut in June off a lowly mark of 68.

He went on to follow up off 6lb higher at Ascot but was beaten at Goodwood last time out when catching the eye behind Secret State.

Sent off the 3-1 favourite, Doyle began to make progress with two furlongs to run but the prolific winner Caius Chorister had the rest of the field on the stretch.

Had it not been for the well handicapped winner, David Menuisier’s filly would have won for the sixth time in a row but Soulcombe could have scored by double the four and a quarter lengths that he did if Doyle had so wanted. Adjuvant was third.

The winner was a relatively rare ride for Doyle off Haggas, who employs her husband Tom Marquand as his stable jockey.

“He’s got lots of talent but he’s got a few quirks, he should have won at Goodwood but he was so far back, though he finished well,” said Haggas.

“I haven’t done a lot with him between races, he’s just been quietly away. He’s only won off 83, he might win off a bit more but whether he’ll win a Stakes race, I don’t know.

“He’s well bred (by Frankel out of Group One-winner Ribbons), when they’re well bred and they stay and they get their confidence, you never know what might happen.”