Kyle Hurst double earns comeback win for Doncaster

Kyle Hurst’s first two goals in senior football saw Doncaster come from behind to win 2-1 and end Salford’s unbeaten start to the League Two season.

Salford started much the stronger and took the lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante, who slotted in from close range after 10 minutes.

But Hurst, a summer signing from Birmingham, scored either side of the break to give Rovers a third win from their opening five league matches.

His first came in first-half stoppage time. He received a short corner and sent a chip over the head of Salford keeper Tom King from 20 yards.

Callum Hendry came closest to putting Salford back in front in the competitive contest but was denied by keeper Jonathan Mitchell and defender Ro-Shaun Williams.

It set the stage for Hurst, who was played into space by Lee Tomlin to lash high in at the near post on 63 minutes.

Hendry smashed a ball into the box from the flank which was diverted onto the post in the biggest threat to Rovers’ lead.