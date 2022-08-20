Kyle Joseph rescues draw for Oxford in Morecambe clash

Oxford’s disappointing start to the season continued as they were held 1-1 by Morecambe at the Kassam Stadium.

Morecambe had hopes of grabbing their first win of the campaign when Jensen Weir shot home in the 48th minute, from Ousmane Fane’s flicked lay-off.

But Kyle Joseph equalised seven minutes later with his first goal for the U’s, hooking in from close range following Matty Taylor’s header.

The visitors suffered an early blow when Ash Hunter hobbled off injured after just six minutes.

Oxford’s James Henry fired narrowly wide from distance and Cameron Brannagan ran clear only for Connor Ripley to save his angled shot.

Weir was left in space again soon after he had broken the deadlock but this time screwed his shot wide.

After Joseph’s leveller, Oxford piled on the pressure and both he and Taylor had headers saved.

Brannagan also went close with long-range efforts and sub Slavi Spasov saw a shot deflect wide late on.