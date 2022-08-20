Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds see Wrexham hammer Maidstone

Wrexham turned on the style in front of Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds to thrash Maidstone 5-0.
Paul Mullin scored his first hat-trick for the club in front of nearly 10,000 fans at the Racecourse Ground.
The former Cambridge striker headed the Dragons into a ninth-minute lead having already struck the crossbar.
Ollie Palmer saw his effort ruled out for offside, but Jordan Davies doubled Wrexham’s advantage after 39 minutes with a superb volley.
Maidstone fell further behind when Dominic Odusanya put through his own goal in first-half stoppage time.
Mullin grabbed his second from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, and completed the rout eight minutes from time.
