Fleetwood and Derby settle for a draw at Highbury

Fleetwood and Derby had to settle for a point apiece as they played out a hugely entertaining 0-0 draw.

Liam Rosenior’s slick Rams impressed hugely in the first half, only for gutsy Fleetwood to rally in the second.

Derby bossed the early stages, with Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch saving superbly from Lewis Dobbin and Conor Hourihane.

James Collins also cracked an acrobatic volley just off target.

With the Rams in complete control, Hourihane then saw a goal-bound strike blocked by team-mate Collins.

Fleetwood finally gained a foothold, and skipper Josh Vela saw a well-struck effort only just clear the crossbar.

Derby thought they had scored just before the interval, but as Fleetwood’s Dan Batty deflected Hourihane’s in-swinging corner towards his own goal, the ball was ruled not to have crossed the line.

It was a more even contest after the restart, with Fleetwood’s Ged Garner forcing Joe Wildsmith into a fine stop.

At the other end, Lynch brilliantly thwarted Jason Knight from point-blank range.

Derby sub David McGoldrick was denied by Shaun Rooney’s goal-line block late on.