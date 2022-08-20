JJ McKiernan opens Eastleigh account to seal win over York

On-loan Watford midfielder JJ McKiernan’s first goal for Eastleigh gave them a 1-0 victory at York.
The 20-year-old, on his fourth successive National League start, headed home from a corner three minutes before half-time.
York thought they had scored an equaliser before the interval when the ball was bundled in from a corner but the referee ruled Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell had been impeded in the scramble.
In the second minute of added time the hosts’ Ryan Fallowfield headed inches wide from another set-piece as Eastleigh held on for a second win of the season which lifted them into the top half of the table.
