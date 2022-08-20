Dumbarton stay perfect after victory at struggling Stenhousemuir

Dumbarton maintained their perfect start to the cinch League Two season with a 3-1 win at Stenhousemuir.

An own goal from defender Thomas Orr set the Sons on their way after 33 minutes.

Martin McNiff doubled the lead early in the second half, but before Ewan O’Reilly pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Findlay Gray, though, struck in stoppage time to make sure of the points and consign Stenhousemuir to a third straight league defeat.

A 90th-minute penalty from Alan Trouten gave East Fife a 1-0 home win over Forfar which leaves them in second place.

Bonnyrigg Rose slipped to a first league defeat after they were beaten 2-0 at home by Albion, who registered their first three points of the new campaign.

An own goal from Rose midfielder Jonathan Stewart was the difference at half-time, with Charlie Reilly settling matters late on.

Stirling are fourth after a 2-1 win at Annan, who sit bottom.

Tommy Goss had put the hosts in front after seven minutes.

However, Adam Cummins’ header and then a goal from substitute Danny Denholm in the final 20 minutes turned the match around.

Elgin and Stranraer drew 2-2 at Borough Briggs.

Dylan Forrest’s opener on 21 minutes for the visitors was soon cancelled out by Matthew Cooper.

A free-kick from Darryl McHardy had City in front on the half-hour mark, but Craig Malcolm nodded home an equaliser in the 58th minute.