Players have given everything, says Derek Adams after Morecambe draw at Oxford

Morecambe manager Derek Adams praised his players for giving “everything” during a busy August schedule after claiming a 1-1 draw with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

Jensen Weir fired Morecambe in front three minutes into the second half, from substitute Ousmane Fane’s lay-off.

And although Oxford equalised seven minutes later through Kyle Joseph, the home side were unable to find a way past Connor Ripley again.

Morecambe have yet to chalk up a win this campaign, but Adams was pleased with the performance.

He said: “It was a very good game. Oxford have been struggling a bit at home.

“We went ahead with a very well-worked goal and a good finish by Jensen.

“We were just unfortunate not to take the three points.

“It was great to go ahead in the game – we probably thought we could hold on at that stage. They equalised from a ball into our box and we don’t give away many goals in those situations.

“We probably feel a draw is a fair result.

“But we’ve had a lot of injuries. We’re down to the bare bones – our last 18 players – so we were really up against it.

“The amount of games we have to play in the month of August is really, really hard. It’s too many really.

“We’ve had three very tough away games to deal with in Peterborough, Bolton and Oxford, but all the players have given everything.

“I’ve got no more money to spend, and no more players to call on, so the transfer window doesn’t matter a lot to me. From my point of view it can go on another six months.”

For Oxford it was a second successive disappointing result following their 2-1 home defeat by Lincoln four days earlier.

U’s boss Karl Robinson believes the absence of important players through injury was always going to make it difficult.

He said: “On the basis of our performance it was points dropped rather than a point gained. Thinking about the chances we created and 26 shots on target – I thought we looked in complete control.

“They were obviously going to sit back and see what we could come up with, but I thought we played well at times – it’s just missing chances obviously.

“But we had seven massive players out injured and that’s going to affect anyone.

“The players who have come in have given everything.

“I know there are comments and criticism that we should be getting better results, and I respect that and am quite prepared to deal with that.

“I’ve got to stay positive and give the players belief.”