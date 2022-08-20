Search

20 Aug 2022

One of the worst games I’ve ever seen – Paul Hurst reflects on Grimsby v Sutton

One of the worst games I’ve ever seen – Paul Hurst reflects on Grimsby v Sutton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 7:06 PM

Paul Hurst felt Grimsby’s goalless draw against Sutton was “one of the worst games” he had seen.

Genuine chances were at a premium throughout the League Two meeting as Aribim Pepple and Ryan Taylor passed up late opportunities to snatch victory for the hosts.

Donovan Wilson passed up a similar chance for Sutton in the opening 45 as both sides looked more likely to threaten from set-pieces.

Grimsby manager Hurst said: “It was one of the worst games I’ve ever seen.

“It was rubbish. Near enough everything about it was really poor and I’m really not happy with our performance. Sutton make it difficult, but I’m not accepting that level.

“It was windy, the pitch was longer than I wanted it. But at the same time we have spoken about that and, if we get that type of game, then it suits them.

“We didn’t pass it nowhere near enough. We had the extra man in midfield and we never saw that which is why we saw a pretty quickish change in the second half, but we also had the best chances to win it.”

The goalless draw ended Sutton’s run of three straight away defeats in all competitions this campaign, including the Carabao Cup loss at MK Dons.

Manager Matt Gray felt his side deserved more away points to show for their efforts so far this season.

He said: “I was pleased with the performance, the clean sheet and our first point on the road this season after two disappointing results. We were feeling sorry for ourselves at Crewe and Doncaster.

“We deserved more out of those two games. For us to come here and get a point was the least that we deserved.

“It really got up the wind during the game and we were into it in the first half. We knew it was going to be tough.

“I thought our first-half performance into the wind was superb. We were excellent and we had some good moments to take the lead and were disappointed not to.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media