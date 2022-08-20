Search

20 Aug 2022

Darren Moore hails Liam Palmer after marking landmark game with goal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

Captain Liam Palmer’s goal on his 350th Sheffield Wednesday appearance was the stuff of dreams, according to delighted manager Darren Moore.

Palmer was handed the armband to mark his landmark career game and his 38th-minute strike, two minutes after an opener by George Byers, condemned Bolton to a 2-0 defeat.

“Liam has been a wonderful servant for the club and a Wednesday fan all his life,” said Moore of the full-back.

“Myself and Baz (Barry Bannan) spoke and we thought it would be great for Liam to have the armband.

“So, we are pleased it was such a memorable 350th appearance for him. For the football club it has been a wonderful away day performance.

“Liam is Mr Reliable in what every position we put him. He had a great season last season and he has started off in the same way,”

Byers hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in midweek after his petulant reaction to being substituted in the first half of the defeat at Peterborough and his subsequent spat with assistant manager Jamie Smith.

But, according to Moore, the pair kissed and made up and the Owls boss was rewarded when the midfielder netted Wednesday’s opening goal.

Byers also set up Josh Windass early in the second half only for the former Rangers forward to blaze over the crossbar from six yards.

“I had no hesitation putting George back in,” confirmed Moore.

“Even in the Peterborough game he played well, and was unfortunate to come off. So for him to put in that performance shows the togetherness in the football club.”

Byers pounced after ragged Bolton defending moments earlier including a careless back pass by Ricardo Santos that Bannan seized upon.

“We were on top and in control,” insisted Wanderers manager Ian Evatt who saw Conor Bradley miss a sitter with the score at 0-0.

“We just had a brilliant chance and the first goal in these games are always vital.

“But mistakes happen – especially how we ask them to play- and they change the dynamic. But it is how you react to those mistakes, and we didn’t react and get back quickly enough.

“The second goal came off the back of that mistake because it rocked us. Concede one, never two because then it is an uphill battle.

“But this is our first defeat in 14 games, and it feels strange. We are not used to losing games and it is a horrible feeling we have forgotten about.

“That’s gone now and we have to react positively.”

