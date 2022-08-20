Search

20 Aug 2022

Neil Harris still seeking right balance for Gillingham after stalemate

Neil Harris still seeking right balance for Gillingham after stalemate

20 Aug 2022 7:32 PM

Gillingham manager Neil Harris believes his side are still searching for the right balance between attack and defence after their 0-0 draw with Walsall.

The Saddlers had the better of the chances during an unspectacular first 45 minutes.

The visitors also came close to taking the lead at several points during the second half, but Harris’ side defended resolutely to secure a point.

And despite being pleased with a clean sheet, Harris reassured fans that he is still looking to find the right balance between attack and defence.

He said: “We’re trying to get the balance between keeping a clean sheet and what happens at the top end of the pitch.

“Today we got into really good areas and made some chances, but we’ve still not got that killer touch and instinct in front of goal.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the clean sheet. I thought that our backline, which looked edgy on Tuesday night (against Harrogate), stood firm today.

“Walsall are a set-play team, they throw it in the box and load it up for corners, but we stood up to that today.

“I’m a realist. Anybody who thought that we’d have nine, 10 or 11 points by now is deluded. That was never going to happen. I know that – I’ve been doing this job long enough now.

“To be a successful team you need to have a clean sheet mentality.

“Some of our general play was good, which it has been all season, so we’ve just got to find the productiveness at the top end of the pitch now.”

Walsall manager Michael Flynn was pleased to see his side defend well against a team that can pose a serious threat from set-pieces.

He added: “We’ve played a few teams now who like to throw everything in the box: Newport, Stevenage and now Gillingham today. We’ve only conceded one goal in those three games.

“They’re tough teams to play against as they bombard the box at every opportunity they can.

“We stood up tall today and I’m really pleased. Four clean sheets in six games this season is a good, solid foundation. If we can improve going forward we’ll win more than we’ll lose.

“We’ve come away with a good point to end a tough week. I don’t think we were quite good enough on the ball today, especially in the final third, to have won the game.

“On the balance of the game I don’t think anybody deserved to win it. It was quite scrappy and I’m not going to stand here and try and pull wool over people’s eyes. We were solid but not great.”

