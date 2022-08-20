Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie display as Sheffield United beat Blackburn

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom praised the contribution of Oli McBurnie after Sheffield United triumphed 3-0 over Blackburn to go top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Oliver Norwood gave the Blades the lead with a curling free-kick shortly after the half-hour mark, before substitute Iliman Ndiaye wrapped up the three points with a second-half brace.

McBurnie is without a goal of his own since he netted in the Carabao Cup in September, but Heckingbottom was delighted with the striker’s all-around display.

“He was excellent,” said the Blades boss. “From our point of view, he was involved in all the good things we did.

“He created chances as well as being on the end of chances and to get that many in a game just shows the hard work that everybody has been doing with him.

“I thought from start to finish we were excellent. We had a purpose about us with the ball and tried to move it quick and be positive. And aggression without the ball, to try and win it back and make it difficult for Blackburn as well.

“I think that type of performance would have given anyone a game. We just try and deliver that. We know we’re not going to every week, but we’ll try and do it.

“In 40 games’ time, if we’re top of the league, I’ll be delighted.”

Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson said: “We knew when we came here that it was going to be tough. Sheffield United have an excellent squad and a lot of quality players.

“It’s difficult to come here, so we knew it was going to be a challenge.

“I think the squad looked a bit stretched, to be honest. It was a well-deserved victory – they were better than us.

“We had a spell in the second half where I think we were in the game, especially in the first 25 minutes after the half-time.

“I think you can see that we are playing a lot of games at the moment and that the squad is looking a bit stretched.

“I think it could be good to boost the dressing room a little bit with a couple of players.

“We lost more than eight players and only three players came in so far.”