Search

20 Aug 2022

Kevin Betsy calls for ‘time’ after fans boo Crawley following AFC Wimbledon loss

Kevin Betsy calls for ‘time’ after fans boo Crawley following AFC Wimbledon loss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 7:50 PM

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy felt the crowd’s reaction to the 2-0 home defeat by AFC Wimbledon was “a bit harsh”.

First-half goals from Nathan Young-Coombes and Ethan Chislett sent 10-man Crawley crashing to their fourth defeat in the opening five league games and fans vented their frustration at the finish by booing the team off.

Crawley played the final 35 minutes with 10 men after veteran defender Tony Craig picked up two yellow cards for bookable offences and Betsy admitted the first-half display was “unacceptable”.

The former Arsenal Under-23s boss said: “We let ourselves down in the first half; when we won the ball we gave it away. It was unacceptable.

“I totally understand the supporters’ thoughts but it was a bit harsh I thought – we are only five games in.

“We’ve got seven senior players out injured and a bit of experience in the team would help.

“I 100 per cent know what I’m doing at this football club, we just need a bit of time and togetherness. Most clubs give their managers time.”

Betsy praised his men for their “organisation and endeavour” after Craig’s dismissal but stressed: “The players let themselves down in the first half and will be in on Sunday.”

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson felt his men produced their “best performance to date”.

Jackson is excited about the developing partnership of strike pairing Young-Coombes and Josh Davison and enthused: “I was really pleased with them.

“They were very lively in and out of possession and Young-Coombes showed he is a natural finisher.

“We have a good, talented squad and I’m really pleased with the performance and the way we scored two really good goals.

“We saw the game out well and passed them to death in the end.”

Asked what he made of Betsy’s introduction of a possession-based style, Jackson said: “There’s no right or wrong way to play.

“The fans are entitled to their opinion but we are five games in and we are really early doors. It’s a real distinct style he trying to play.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media