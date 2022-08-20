Macaulay Langstaff brace helps Notts County salvage point against Chesterfield

Macaulay Langstaff scored twice in less than four minutes to salvage a draw for Notts County as Chesterfield squandered a two-goal lead and with it second place in the National League.
The Spireites looked to be cruising towards a comfortable victory after Liam Mandeville’s 16th-minute angled shot into the net was followed by a neat turn and powerful strike from Akwasi Asante 10 minutes into the second half.
However, Langstaff, who scored two on the opening day of the season, pulled one back with a predatory finish on the hour and then converted a close-range header moments later.
The result means Chesterfield slip to fourth place after Wealdstone and Solihull both won earlier in the day, while County are 10th.
