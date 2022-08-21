Search

21 Aug 2022

Look at me now – Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

Look at me now – Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 9:04 AM

Great Britain’s Leon Edwards claimed the UFC welterweight title with a stunning victory over Kamaru Usman in Salt Lake City sealed by a last-minute head kick.

The 30-year-old challenger had been on course for defeat at Vivint Arena before unleashing a left high kick in the final round that sent Usman crashing to the canvas.

Edwards, who lost to Usman in 2015, is only the second Briton to become a UFC champion, following Michael Bisping in 2016.

He said in his post-fight octagon interview: “I can’t put it into words. It’s been a long four years. They all doubted me, they all said I couldn’t do it. Look at me now!

“I’m from the trenches, I’m built like this. I go until the battle is done.

“I do it for everyone coming behind me. I told you it was possible. We can win a belt, from the UK. Look at me now. I told you I could do it.

“God is on my side. I said it all week, I felt like this is my moment. Everything that happened in the past – two years out, the pandemic, all of it. They all said I couldn’t come back and do it.

“There is no ring rust. Now look at me, the champion of the world. I was born in Jamaica with nothing, look at me now.”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter: “An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist!

“The UK’s second only UFC champion! Incredible! Congrats mate!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media