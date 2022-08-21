Search

21 Aug 2022

Killie boss Derek McInnes felt Ross Callachan should have seen red earlier

Killie boss Derek McInnes felt Ross Callachan should have seen red earlier

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 10:44 AM

Derek McInnes was left frustrated that Ross County were not reduced to 10 men far earlier as Kilmarnock lost in the Highlands.

Ross Callachan was shown a yellow card in the first half for a lunge from behind on Ryan Alebiosu as Killie tried to counter-attack at pace.

There was also a questionable challenge from Staggies captain Jack Baldwin later on, before Callachan was eventually shown a second yellow for handball with just under 10 minutes to go in the match.

Despite their extra man, though, Kilmarnock still came away empty-handed after Owura Edwards’ late winning goal for County – but McInnes felt the situation could have been very different if Callachan had been sent off before half-time.

“Callachan’s challenge is outrageous,” McInnes fumed.

“It is a red card and, between four officials, they’ve got to see what I see.

“It is two feet, off the ground, down the back of our boy’s trailing leg. It was horrendous.

“It was right in front of me, and there’s no excuse for the officials not seeing that as a red.

“If Ross County play the majority of the second half with 10 men, I do believe it is a different outcome.

“As good as we were in the second half and I thought we were the better team, you’ve got to credit County for resilience with 10 men – and they found a way to win.”

County boss Malky Mackay had no qualms about Callachan being given his marching orders.

He did see things slightly different from his counterpart in the visiting dugout, though, saying there were tough challenges on both sides – including a penalty shout from Josh Sims and a flailing arm from Liam Donnelly on Callum Johnson.

As a result, he saw no reason to criticise referee David Munro’s performance overall.

“I thought the officials were good because it was a rough and tumble Premiership game,” Mackay said.

“I’ve not no qualms about the two bookings for the sending-off. There were other tackles, but I’m relaxed enough.

“Donnelly’s arm into Callum’s face is a sending-off and we should have had a penalty, but the opposition can claim a few things as well – it was one of those days.

“I’m disappointed we went to 10 men, but so delighted we went to 10 and then took the game to Killie to go and win it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media