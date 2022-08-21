Search

21 Aug 2022

Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle

Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 6:53 PM

Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

News of Weiskopf’s death became public on Sunday following a message on social media from Tom Watson.

“I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf,” five-time Open champion Watson wrote on Twitter. “Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement: “The PGA Tour is saddened at the passing of Tom Weiskopf, a towering figure in the game of golf not only during his playing career but through his accomplished work in the broadcast booth and golf course design business.

“Tom is leaving behind a lasting legacy in golf. The beautiful swing he showcased during his 16 career PGA Tour victories is still being emulated today, while his golf courses remain as testaments to his love for the game.

“Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Laurie, two children, Heidi and Eric, and the entire Weiskopf family during this time.”

Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo also paid tribute on social media, revealing he and his wife had spent time with Weiskopf and his wife in May and praising the American’s “inspirational swing and tempo”.

Weiskopf was born on November 9, 1942 in Ohio and attended the same Ohio State University as his rival Jack Nicklaus, whose own brilliance helped ensure Weiskopf’s sole major success came at Royal Troon in 1973.

A fiery temper – the 6ft 3in Weiskopf earnt the nickname “The Towering Inferno” – was also widely felt to have restricted Weiskopf’s achievements and he recorded 11 top-fives in majors, including four runners-up finishes in the space of seven years in the Masters.

Weiskopf played on winning Ryder Cup sides in 1973 and 1975 and made the team in 1977 as well, but chose to go hunting rather than compete for the United States against Great Britain and Ireland at Royal Lytham.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media