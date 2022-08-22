Paddy Lane suspended for Fleetwood’s Carabao Cup clash with Everton

Fleetwood will again be without Paddy Lane when they host Everton in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.
The forward has been serving a suspension for the last two games following his red card late on in the 1-1 League One draw at Morecambe on August 13.
Cod Army boss Scott Brown also had Carlos Mendes Gomes (hamstring) unavailable for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Derby.
Darnell Johnson continues with his recovery from an Achilles injury.
Everton could hand a first start to new signing Amadou Onana after two substitute appearances in the Premier League.
There could also be a first appearance of the campaign for club captain Seamus Coleman following his recovery from a summer groin operation.
Manager Frank Lampard may also look to give minutes to the likes of Michael Keane and Allan, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Abdoulaye Doucoure are out.
It remains to be seen if there will be any involvement for Dele Alli amid uncertainty over his future.
The Innovating Communities Bundoran Project Team – Danielle Carty, Mick Travers, Carmel Mulhern, Martin McDevitt, Shane Smyth and Liam Fenlon (front)
A section of the attendees that attended at a special service celebrating the 400th anniversary of St Lugadius’ Church in Lifford on Sunday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.