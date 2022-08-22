Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury

England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the rest of The Hundred through injury.
Buttler suffered a calf problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Braves last Thursday.
The 31-year-old could now face a battle to be fit for England’s white-ball tour of Pakistan, which begins next month.
England are scheduled to play a seven-match T20 series across September and October.
The first match takes place in Karachi on September 20.
The Originals say Laurie Evans will captain the side for the remainder of the competition.
