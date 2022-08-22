Search

22 Aug 2022

Cambridge waiting on George Williams ahead of Southampton game

Cambridge waiting on George Williams ahead of Southampton game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 3:20 PM

Cambridge will check on defender George Williams ahead of the Carabao Cup second-round match against Premier League side Southampton.

Full-back Williams returned to action following a dead leg to start the Sky Bet League One draw at Charlton on Saturday and completed the full 90 minutes.

Midfielders Adam May and James Brophy both came back into the side, while Jack Lankester and Joe Ironside will also be hoping for another chance to impress after coming off the bench.

Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie continues his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury and recent hamstring problem.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed he will look to utilise his squad for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is expected to come in for a first appearance of the new campaign and winger Nathan Redmond should also feature along with the likes of Che Adams and Theo Walcott.

Youngsters Diamond Edwards, Dom Ballard and Dynel Simeu could also be involved as Hasenhuttl aims to bring some fresh legs into the group.

Full-backs Valentino Livramento (knee) and Romain Perraud (groin) both continue their own recovery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media