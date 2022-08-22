Hand injury sidelines James Doyle

James Doyle hopes to be back in action next month after injuring his left hand at Salisbury on Friday evening.

The 34-year-old rider, who is retained by Godolphin, was unseated when Fox Vardy lost his action in the mile-and-three-quarter handicap.

Pat Dobbs deputised as Doyle missed the winning ride on Silver Knott in the Group Three Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday, while he also was unable to partner the the well-supported Grande Dame, who finished runner-up under Robert Havlin in the Group Three Atalanta Stakes, and Persian Force in the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday.

Thank you for all of the well wishes following the unfortunate incident at Salisbury on Friday night. I sustained an injury to my left hand, which I have undergone treatment for over the last few days. I hope to be back race-riding at some point next month. — james doyle (@the_doyler) August 22, 2022

Doyle gave an update on the unspecified injury via Twitter on Monday afternoon, stating: “Thank you for all of the well wishes following the unfortunate incident at Salisbury on Friday night.

“I sustained an injury to my left hand, which I have undergone treatment for over the last few days. I hope to be back race-riding at some point next month.”

Doyle was enjoying a stellar season until the accident and rode two Classic winners in the space of 24 hours at Newmarket in May, guiding Coroebus to success in the Qipco 2000 Guineas for Charlie Appleby, before partnering Cachet to glory in the 1000 Guineas for George Boughey.